3 Firms Shape $384M Cancer Biopharma Co. Take-Private Deal

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical cancer research business Cellular Biomedicine Group said Wednesday it's agreed to be taken private by a group that includes current investors and members of its senior management team in a deal valuing the company at about $384 million that was guided by three law firms. Gibson Dunn-represented Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. said in a statement it's agreed to be fully acquired by a new O'Melveny-led entity at $19.75 per share. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said the deal is a roughly 31% premium to its 30-day average share price on the Nasdaq, and a nearly 12% premium to its closing price...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS