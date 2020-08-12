Jobs For 2019 Law Grads Hit Highest Rate In 12 Years

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- More than 90% of law graduates in the class of 2019 landed jobs after finishing school in what was the highest such rate in the dozen years since the start of the Great Recession, according to data released Wednesday, although that might be a high-water mark in years to come because of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. Overall, the employment rate for last year's law school graduating class was up by 0.9%, to 90.3% for graduates for whom employment status was known, according to preliminary findings by the National Association for Law Placement, which collected data from 196 schools in...

