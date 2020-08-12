Pfizer Gets PTAB To Wipe Out Rest Of Sanofi's Lantus Patent

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has nixed the two claims left standing in a Sanofi-Aventis patent covering the Lantus SoloStar disposable insulin injection pen after finding back in April in a separate challenge that another claim in the patent was invalid. Tuesday's decision, which was decided on the briefs, rejected Sanofi's argument that a skilled artisan would not be motivated to combine elements of existing technology because it would increase the injection force, thus requiring a larger pen that would make use by diabetic patients with weakened hands and wrists more difficult. But the board was not persuaded, saying it...

