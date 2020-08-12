Retailer Lucky Brand's $192M Ch. 11 Sale OK'd In Del.

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday gave his nod to the $192 million sale of apparel retailer Lucky Brand Dungarees LLC to a stalking horse venture led by SPARC Group LLC, with the debtors saying they soon intend to submit a Chapter 11 plan to make distributions to creditors. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi called the sale "a great result" and said he would sign the sale order once some final minor revisions were made. The judge signed the order later in the day. "I wish the company and the buyer the best," the judge said....

