Brooks Brothers Reveals $325M Ch. 11 Purchase Bid

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Brooks Brothers Group Inc. declared a $325 million offer from Authentic Brands and Simon Property the successful bid in its Delaware Chapter 11 auction late Tuesday, after they added $20 million to their original bidder-to-beat price. Brooks Brothers has not yet provided a public, in-court briefing on the proposed transaction by joint venture SPARC Group LLC or run-up to cancellation of its stalking horse auction late Tuesday. But a document filed Tuesday night noted agreement on the sale followed a one-day postponement of the bidding Monday after consultation with the debtor's official committee of unsecured creditors. The deal, set for closing Aug....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS