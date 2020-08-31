How Law Firms Can Hire And Retain More Black Attorneys

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a Law360 Diversity Snapshot series of essays by five Black law firm leaders on improving diversity in BigLaw. Click here for a video featuring narrated excerpts. Benjamin Wilson Nobel laureate William Faulkner once wrote, "The past is never dead. It's not even past." When I began practicing law in Atlanta in 1976, my then firm had no Black partners, associates, paralegals or staff supervisors. The leading firms were embarking on an experiment. Each hired one Black attorney. Sadly, change has been glacial. Ten years ago, 1.77% of firm partners were Black.[1] Today, Black lawyers make up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS