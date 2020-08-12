EU Magnitsky Act Edging Closer, Irish Minister Says

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 7:01 PM BST) -- A new European Union human rights sanctions regime expected to closely mirror the U.S. Magnitsky Act could be adopted later this year, the Irish government has said, marking an important step in aiding the bloc's states to cut off institutions and individuals from financial systems. Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said that preparatory work for the law, which will target abusers of serious human rights violations, had advanced since meetings last year, and new legislation could be in place soon. The comments were made in a letter to Irish European Parliament member Billy Kelleher, which he posted on Twitter on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS