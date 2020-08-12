Ex-Jones Day Atty Fights To Keep Leave Bias Suit Intact

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day associate has hit back at the firm's push to trim her and her husband's lawsuit alleging the firm's family leave policy discriminates against dads, arguing she properly ran a federal claim by government enforcers before leveling it in court. Julia Sheketoff, who is suing the firm along with husband and fellow ex-Jones Day associate Mark Savignac, argued Tuesday that she had an extended window to file her Title VII charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission because it had a work-sharing agreement with the Washington, D.C., Office of Human Rights. Title VII generally precludes lawsuits unless...

