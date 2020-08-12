Jones Day Partner Up For Calif. Seat Lists Nearly $2M Assets

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Jones Day partner in San Diego chosen for the California federal bench by President Donald Trump reported total assets approaching $2 million, congressional records show. R. Shireen Matthews, a former federal prosecutor who joined the BigLaw firm in 2013, disclosed in paperwork submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee that she has assets of roughly $1.96 million, most of it owned real estate valued at $1.52 million. The figures are reported on Senate Judiciary Committee disclosures provided to Law360. Matthews, who gained bipartisan support and cleared the Judiciary panel on a voice vote July 23, indicated on a net worth statement...

