Fintech Trumid Nets $200M From Dragoneer-Led Group

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Electronic corporate bond trading startup Trumid Financial LLC has secured $200 million from a group of private equity and venture capital firms led by Dragoneer Investment Group, with plans to use the capital for product and geographic expansion, the companies said Wednesday. The growth capital investment also includes commitments from new Trumid investors including TPG Capital, funds and accounts associated with BlackRock Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., according to a statement. Launched in April 2015 and based in New York City, Trumid bills itself as an "early leader in electronic trading" that boasts "many of the market's top institutional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS