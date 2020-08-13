Hemp Farmers Won't Get Access To $19B Virus Relief Fund

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to deny hemp farmers access to the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to a rule scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Friday. After previously indicating the crop could become eligible if its price is severely impacted by the pandemic, the federal agency said in Tuesday's filing that the national price fell by only 1% during the first quarter of 2020, which did not meet the 5% or greater threshold for CFAP eligibility. "The national price is represented by the average of five regional published hemp biomass benchmark midpoints," the agency said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS