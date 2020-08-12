Ex-SEC Member Paredes Joins Fintech Advisory Co. FS Vector

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Fintech advisory shop FS Vector announced Wednesday it has bolstered its slate of senior advisers with Troy Paredes, a former commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to focus on regulatory strategy, compliance and strategic partnerships. Paredes, who founded his own consulting firm Paredes Strategies LLC and serves as an external director on PriceWaterhouseCoopers' U.S. board of partners and principals, will serve on an already robust team of senior advisers at FS Vector that includes Raj Date, former deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Amy Friend, who served as senior deputy comptroller and chief counsel with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS