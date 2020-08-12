BREAKING: BigLaw Attys Tapped For Federal Bench In Fla., NY, Ky.

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump unveiled his latest nominations to the federal district court bench Wednesday, naming a slate of BigLaw attorneys to seats in Kentucky, New York and Florida that include a Squire Patton Boggs LLP appellate pro and a Jones Day associate who completed a clerkship for Justice Clarence Thomas in 2019, her fourth stint as a judicial clerk. The nominees are Jones Day's Kathryn Mizelle to the Middle District of Florida, Benjamin J. Beaton of Squire Patton Boggs to the Western District of Kentucky, Dechert LLP partner Hector Gonzalez to the Eastern District of New York, Ryan McAllister of Boies...

