Fed. Court Applies OCC 'Valid When Made' Rule In Usury Case

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge overturned a bankruptcy court ruling Wednesday in one of the first applications of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's new "valid when made" rule, which says bank loan interest rates are valid for the lifetime of the loan even if the loan is sold. The OCC finalized the rule in early June, resolving the confusion sparked by the Second Circuit's 2015 decision in Madden v. Midland Funding, which many onlookers saw as an attack on the common law "valid when made" doctrine. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson reversed in part and remanded a bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS