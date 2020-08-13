Ex-Fla. Bank Manager Held In Contempt For Keeping Evidence

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has held a former Seacoast Bank manager in contempt for keeping photos of a handwritten list of Seacoast customers in violation of an injunction in a suit accusing him and other ex-employees of stealing trade secrets before going to a rival bank. U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. said Wednesday that John Casebier failed to comply with a temporary restraining order and later a preliminary injunction that barred him and the other defendants from possessing or using any of Seacoast's confidential information when he kept photos of a Seacoast customer list after handing the original list...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS