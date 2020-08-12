DLA Partner Looks To Become First-Ever 'Second Gentleman'

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win the presidential election this fall, the nation's first "second gentleman" will be an ambitious Los Angeles entertainment lawyer more familiar with the courtroom than state dinners. Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, DLA Piper partner Douglas Emhoff, attend a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Douglas C. Emhoff, a partner at DLA Piper, has been married to Harris since 2014, when the two lawyers got hitched at the county courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, in a ceremony with few frills and little publicity. The pair met on a blind date set...

