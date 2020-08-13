Zurich Posts 40% Profit Decline After $686M COVID-19 Hit

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 3:55 PM BST) -- Zurich's operating profit for the first six months of 2020 has dropped almost 40% compared to last year, the Swiss insurer said Thursday, partly due to a $686 million hit from paying out for COVID-related claims. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. said in its first half results that its operating profit, the amount before interest and taxes, was nearly $1.7 billion for the first half of 2020, down from the $2.8 billion it made for the same period in 2019. The group said that its operating profits took a $686 million dent from the coronavirus pandemic. And the group's net profit stands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS