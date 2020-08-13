UK Lawyers Call For Tax Breaks To Invest In Legal Tech

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 7:33 PM BST) -- A trade body representing solicitors in England and Wales urged the government to put more money behind the country's legal system and make investments in technologies that will improve the administration of justice as the U.K. prepares to make budget decisions for the coming years. Simon Davis, the president of the Law Society of England and Wales, touted the role the legal services sector will play in the country's economic recovery after the head of the British Treasury warned that "tough" budget choices will have to be made given the toll the pandemic has taken on the economy. The government has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS