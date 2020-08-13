A&O, Eversheds Guide £70M ICI Pension Fund Buy-In

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 3:45 PM BST) -- A pension scheme for a British chemicals manufacturer has secured £70 million ($92 million) of liabilities with insurer Legal & General, in a deal advised by Allen & Overy LLP and Eversheds Sutherland LLP. ICI Pension Fund was able to take advantage of "favorable market conditions" to complete the buy-in, L&G said. It is the second time that the ICI fund has taken advantage of volatility in the market. The retirement plan offloaded £750 million of liabilities in 2016, two weeks after the Brexit referendum result. "The trustee was able to move quickly to lock in the outstanding pricing available due to...

