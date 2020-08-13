NJ Lawmakers Advance Judge Protections After Salas Attack

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey Assembly committee on Thursday answered U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' call for greater privacy protections for jurists after a shooting at her Garden State residence left her son dead and husband wounded, advancing a bill that would bar the online posting of judges' and prosecutors' home addresses or phone numbers. Ten days after Judge Salas called for such measures in a YouTube video following the July 19 shooting by self-described "anti-feminist" attorney Roy Den Hollander, the Assembly's State and Local Government Committee unanimously approved A.B. 1649, which would authorize criminal and civil charges for disclosing that personal information...

