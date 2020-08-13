Adam & Eve Settles EEOC Suit Over Not Hiring Men In Retail

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Adam & Eve, a North Carolina-based sex toy company, reached a deal on Thursday to resolve Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims that it refuses to hire men for sales associate positions in its retail stores, agreeing to give men and women equal employment consideration. As part of the consent decree, Adam & Eve will not discriminate against anyone on the basis of sex or any other protected category under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, including by failing to hire qualified male applicants for sales associate positions based on sex. The company agreed to consider male and female applicants for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS