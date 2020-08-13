Feds Bust Cryptocurrency Terrorism Funding Rings

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Federal law enforcement agencies including the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division busted three online terrorism financing campaigns that included cryptocurrency fundraising, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. Three forfeiture complaints and a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in Washington describe the operation, which resulted in the government's largest seizure of cryptocurrency in the terrorism context, the DOJ said in a statement. The financing campaigns involved the military wing of Hamas, Al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, known as ISIS, the statement said. About $2 million has been seized, John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security,...

