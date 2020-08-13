Papyrus Card Store Owner's Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan Approved

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave his nod to card and stationery store owner SFP Franchise Corp.'s Chapter 11 plan to distribute proceeds from liquidation sales run at roughly 180 stores in the U.S., including its Papyrus retail locations. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey approved the plan pending final revisions, and signed off on the order later in the day after SFP was able to resolve concerns raised by the U.S. Trustee, who had flagged certain liability releases in the plan as being too broad. The order was revised to narrow and clarify the...

