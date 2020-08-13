CMA To Require U.K. Funeral Market To Provide Service Prices

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition regulator released its provisional conclusions in its long-running investigation into the funeral services market on Thursday, saying it will require all funeral directors and crematoriums to give consumers the prices of their services in advance, with further reforms promised in the future. The Competition and Markets Authority concluded that funeral directors are often inconsistent in the manner and amount of information they give consumers, and that there is a shortage of crematoriums due to the high costs of establishing such facilities. This means funeral homes and crematoriums have been able to raise fees well above the rate of...

