BuzzFeed Loses 2nd Circ. Copyright Battle Over Photo Credit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled against BuzzFeed on Thursday in a copyright lawsuit over the unauthorized use of a photojournalist's image, rejecting the company's novel defenses under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Siding with photographer Gregory Mango, the appeals court ruled that BuzzFeed violated the DMCA's rules on so-called copyright management information, or CMI, when one of its reporters used Mango's photo without permission and removed his name. BuzzFeed had argued that the DMCA provision can only be violated if a defendant knows that removing CMI will lead to future infringement by other people, but the appeals court said the law was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS