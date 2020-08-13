Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BuzzFeed Loses 2nd Circ. Copyright Battle Over Photo Credit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled against BuzzFeed on Thursday in a copyright lawsuit over the unauthorized use of a photojournalist's image, rejecting the company's novel defenses under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Siding with photographer Gregory Mango, the appeals court ruled that BuzzFeed violated the DMCA's rules on so-called copyright management information, or CMI, when one of its reporters used Mango's photo without permission and removed his name.

BuzzFeed had argued that the DMCA provision can only be violated if a defendant knows that removing CMI will lead to future infringement by other people, but the appeals court said the law was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!