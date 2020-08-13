Canadian Co. Says Hemp Dispute Can't Jump Between Courts

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Canadian hemp company has asked a Kentucky federal judge to throw out a breach of contract suit brought by a business partner, saying the case was recently tossed by a Wisconsin court and doesn't belong in Kentucky either. Terramax, a Saskatchewan-based hemp seed supplier, said Wednesday that Legacy Hemp LLC can't pursue claims it is being squeezed out of its contract to sell Terramax's proprietary seed variety in Kentucky federal court because the Canadian company has no ties to the state whatsoever. Legacy originally sued Terramax in Wisconsin earlier this year. But a Wisconsin federal judge granted judgment in favor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS