SD Justices Rule BP Didn't Double Dip For Gas Tank Cleanup

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- South Dakota's high court has affirmed BP doesn't have to pay back money it received from a fund created by the state for the cleanup of leaking underground petroleum storage tanks because the money wasn't collected on top of coverage from its insurer. In a unanimous opinion Wednesday, the South Dakota Supreme Court affirmed a lower court opinion in full. The panel shot down the state and fund's argument that money received by BP from a settlement with its insurer covered the gas tank cleanup, ruling those funds were issued to cover BP's potential liabilities stemming from claims before 1985. Contamination...

