W.Va. Wants Out Of Mine Reclamation Fund Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- West Virginia regulators said environmental groups' "absolute certainty in their own righteousness" drive their allegations that the state is unprepared to handle reclamation as it faces a slew of mine insolvencies, arguing the allegations can't be brought again because they have been made unsuccessfully before. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday that claims by the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and other environmental groups that it had failed to tell federal regulators about the alleged deficiencies in its program are an attempt to relitigate issues that were decided roughly 20 years ago and should be dismissed. Moreover, the state...

