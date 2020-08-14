8 Questions For Herbert Smith Freehills' Alexander Oddy

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 6:32 PM BST) -- After more than two decades at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Alexander Oddy is determined to do something different as head of alternative disputes resolution. And he has his eye on artificial intelligence. Alexander Oddy He led the firm's work with Solomonic, a litigation analytics startup, and also helped set up Herbert Smith's in-house decision analysis team three years ago. The group recently designed a new in-house pricing tool that uses machine learning technology to predict how much a court case could cost. The tool took two years to develop, using data from past cases. Now that broader analytics platform can be...

