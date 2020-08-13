Calif. Justices Clarify Rules On Facebook Data Subpoenas

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court laid out a road map Thursday for trial courts to determine when Facebook and other third parties must hand over private user information in criminal proceedings, but held off on deciding whether the federal Stored Communications Act shields Facebook from such subpoenas. In an opinion written by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the state high court clarified that trial judges must conduct detailed analyses of the facts of a case and address each of the seven so-called Alhambra factors in deciding whether a third party like Facebook must hand over confidential information against its will. The justices, however, refused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS