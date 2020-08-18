How Pa. Cost-Of-Performance Decision May Affect Taxpayers

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- On July 24, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania handed down a decision in which it granted great deference to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in upholding the agency's interpretation of the commonwealth's cost-of-performance statute. The case, Synthes HQ USA v. Commonwealth,[1] represents the culmination of over a decade of contentious debate between taxpayers and the department over the department's unreported construction of the cost-of-performance statute. For years prior to 2014, the statute required sales of services to be sourced to Pennsylvania if the income-producing activity occurred in Pennsylvania or if the income-producing activity was performed both within and outside of Pennsylvania...

