Catalog Printer Arandell Hits Bankruptcy In Delaware

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin-based printer Arandell Corp., which has produced catalogs and advertising material for such retailers as Nordstrom and Fortunoff, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday with more than $100 million in debt. In its Chapter 11 petition, the printing company said it and its Kentucky subsidiary was filing for bankruptcy protection after "multiple financial and other defaults" over the last several months. Founded in 1922, the company produces catalogs and direct marketing materials at printing plants in Wisconsin and Kentucky. According to its bankruptcy filings, it currently has 523 employees. Its Chapter 11 petition puts its liabilities at...

