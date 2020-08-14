6th Circ. Orders Atty Fees Paid In Power Co.'s $5M Arbitration

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has overturned a lower court decision regarding attorney fees in a nearly $5 million contract dispute between a power company and its supplier, with the appellate court ruling that the contract did allow for the court to grant attorney fees even though the arbitrator could not. The court said in a split decision Thursday that Bay Shore Power Company had made a case that even though its contract with supplier Oxbow Energy Solutions LLC expressly did not allow an arbitrator to award attorney fees, it was reasonable to interpret other provisions as allowing a court to make such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS