Crypto Software Co. Settles SEC Fraud Claims Over $5M ICO

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a settlement Thursday with a cryptocurrency-based employment software company and its founder after it allegedly held an unregistered initial coin offering that yielded $5 million and lied to investors about the capabilities of its platform. In the settlement, Virginia-based Boon Tech and its CEO Rajesh Pavithran will disgorge the $5 million raised in the ICO along with about $600,000 in prejudgment interest, and will pay a $150,000 civil penalty. The SEC had claimed Boon Tech held an unregistered ICO and made fraudulent misrepresentations to investors. The company will have to destroy all the "Boon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS