Retailer Fails To Escape Vape Co.'s Trademark Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied a wholesale retailer's dismissal bid in a trademark suit accusing it of selling counterfeit vaping products, saying the court has jurisdiction because the retailer "actively and knowingly" sells its products directly to Michigan residents through its website. In Thursday's order, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson rejected HS Wholesale Ltd.'s argument that its website is merely "passive" and therefore not sufficient to qualify for jurisdiction. Judge Lawson said the website is clearly interactive because customers have to verify they are at least 21 years old and provide their delivery addresses and payment information. "On nearly...

