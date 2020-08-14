EU Drug Probe Rolls Up Money Laundering Operation

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 4:38 PM BST) -- A European investigation into a "sophisticated" marijuana trafficking ring has helped uncover a money-laundering operation, leading to €8 million ($9.5 million) in criminal assets being seized, European and Spanish authorities said. The Spanish Guardia Civil and Europol's European Financial and Economic Crime Centre worked together to gather evidence that linked the Spanish-based marijuana producers to money laundering offenses, Europe's law enforcement agency said. "The investigators obtained numerous documentation and evidence that related the dismantled organization to money laundering actions derived from its criminal activity," the Spanish police force said on Thursday. The law enforcement agencies said they seized 36 properties and...

