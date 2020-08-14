Regulator Finalizes Rules For Pan-EU Pensions Plan

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 12:10 PM BST) -- Europe's pensions watchdog said on Friday that it has finalized the rules that will govern the European Union's new bloc-wide pensions plan that is set to launch next year. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said it has delivered to the European Commission a set of rules for pension providers on how to offer the new pan-European Personal Pension Product. The pensions, known as PEPP and due to be launched in 2021, will allow retirement savers to put money into a single plan, even if they move across the bloc. "EIOPA has fulfilled its objective to design the PEPP as...

