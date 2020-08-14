Estate Agents Seek Better Cover In Flood Insurance Review

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 7:04 PM BST) -- Seven million British homes are still excluded from the government-backed disaster reinsurance scheme after catastrophic storms swept through the U.K. in 2019 and sparked a review of the fund, according to a report from a body representing property letting agents. Propertymark, a professional and regulatory body, said Thursday that around 7 million homes are not protected by the government's reinsurance scheme Flood Re, including 1.1 million leasehold homes and 3 million urban homes. Propertymark said it found three major concerns with Flood Re. "Firstly, it is not managing to cover all the properties the scheme was designed to include. Secondly, some...

