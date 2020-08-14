German Authorities Charge 6 In Tax, Money Laundering Probe

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 11:49 AM BST) -- German authorities have charged six individuals connected to a bank in the city of Mainz with money laundering for allegedly hiding cash acquired through fraudulent claims for tax refunds, prosecutors in Koblenz said. Six Germans are accused by prosecutors in Koblenz, pictured, of concealing the origin of about €160 million ($189 million) in funds. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) The suspects include two former managing directors of a bank in Mainz, which was not identified. The German nationals, five men and a woman aged between 37 and 63, are accused of concealing the origin of about €160 million ($189 million) in funds....

