Brooks Brothers' $325M Ch. 11 Sale Set To Save 125 Stores

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday gave his nod to Brooks Brothers Group Inc.'s $325 million sale to SPARC Group LLC, with the company saying the buyer plans to keep open 125 of its retail locations. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he was pleased to approve the sale, especially given the difficult and uncertain economic times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brooks Brothers' attorney Garrett A. Fail of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP told the judge SPARC Group submitted the best offer for the company's assets, and that the sale price is "fair and reasonable."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS