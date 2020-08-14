SEC Can Proceed With Claims Against Microcap Stock Trader

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A microcap stock trader must face U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that he earned $21.5 million while operating as an unregistered dealer, a federal judge in Florida ruled. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom denied defendant Justin W. Keener's bid to dismiss the federal regulator's civil action against him, determining that the SEC made an effective case when it argued his business model violated federal securities laws. The SEC allegations "support the inference that defendant is not a novice investor that occasionally dabbles in securities trading," Judge Bloom said Thursday. The SEC launched its suit against Keener,...

