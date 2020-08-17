Legal Clout, Family Ties Drew BigLaw To Harris

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- California Sen. Kamala Harris may well have been BigLaw's favorite choice for vice president — if her donations during the Democratic primary were any indication. Although Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren vastly outraised and outlasted Harris in the Democratic presidential primary race, Harris received significantly more in campaign contributions from BigLaw, according to an analysis of campaign contributions by lawyers and staff at Law360 400 firms. .tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-color:#f4f4f4;border-spacing:0;border-style:solid;border-width:2px;} .tg td{border-style:solid;border-width:0px;font-family: 'LatoWeb', Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;;font-size:14px;overflow:hidden;padding:4px 10px;line-height:1.2; word-break:normal;} .tg th{border-style:solid;border-width:0px;font-family: 'LatoWeb', Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;;font-size:14px;font-weight:normal;line-height:1.2; overflow:hidden;padding:4px 10px;word-break:normal;} .tg .tg-y0nn{background-color:#f4f4f4;border-color:inherit;color:#373739;font-size:28px;font-weight:bold;text-align:left; vertical-align:middle} .tg .tg-t8hs{background-color:#f4f4f4;border-color:inherit;color:#373739;font-size:14px;text-align:left;vertical-align:middle;} .tg .tg-t8ht{background-color:#f4f4f4;border-color:inherit;color:#373739;font-size:14px;text-align:left;vertical-align:middle;padding-bottom:8px;} .tg .tg-25t6{background-color:#373739;border-color:inherit;color:#ffffff;font-size:15px;text-align:left;vertical-align:middle} .tg .tg-rqdq{background-color:#f4f4f4;border-color:inherit;color:#373739;font-size:15px;text-align:center;vertical-align:middle} .tg .tg-8woa{background-color:#ffffff;border-color:inherit;color:#373739;font-size:15px;text-align:left;vertical-align:middle} .tg .tg-803s{background-color:#373739;border-color:inherit;color:#ffffff;font-size:15px;text-align:center;vertical-align:middle} .tg .tg-1hxk{background-color:#ffffff;border-color:inherit;color:#373739;font-size:15px;text-align:center;vertical-align:middle} .tg...

