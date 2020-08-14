Bike Co. Asks Justices To Review Fed. Circ. Obviousness Test

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Bicycle parts maker SRAM LLC has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision it said upends long-standing precedent for when a product's success overcomes patent obviousness challenges by requiring patent owners to first prove the success isn't due to unclaimed features. SRAM's petition for certiorari, which was filed Aug. 10 and docketed Thursday, argued that the Federal Circuit wrongly vacated a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding a patent covering a chain ring it says is better at keeping bicycle chains in place than previous designs. In doing so, the appeals court departed from its previous...

