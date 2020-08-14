Judicial Panel Backs Security Reforms For Judges

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Conference, the policy-making body for the federal courts, on Friday recommended a series of reforms to increase security for judges following a deadly attack at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in New Jersey. The conference recommended creating a resource that would allow the courts and the U.S. Marshals Service to monitor the availability of judges' personal information online, such as home addresses, increasing funding for upgrades to judges' home security and other policy changes. The conference also recommended seeking legislation to "enhance the protection of judges' personally identifiable information, particularly on the internet," although it did...

