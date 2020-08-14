Ex-Fox Rothschild Atty Fires Back In Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild attorney accused of sexually assaulting a legal aide urged a New Jersey federal judge to throw out the aide's case, saying "her attempt at obfuscating the weaknesses of her claims through vitriol and hyperbole should be rejected." In his brief Thursday, Ian Siminoff argued that Stephanie Jones' opposition to his motion to dismiss the suit bringing claims under federal and state law rested on "inflammatory and defamatory rhetoric coupled with blatant misrepresentations of the facts and applicable law." "Her opposition lacks citation to any case law that contradicts the legal arguments set forth in the motion, and...

