Hemp Rolling Paper Distributor Sues Over EBay Knockoffs

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. distributor of RAW brand cigarette and hemp rolling papers has filed suit against an eBay vendor that allegedly sold knockoff versions of the rolling papers, telling a Michigan federal court it is entitled to $2 million in damages per trademark. BBK Tobacco & Foods LLP, doing business as HBI International, said in Friday's suit that the Georgia-based eBay seller Jillycut's Junk and its owners Mark and Dawn Giangiuli have been selling at least four types of counterfeit RAW brand rolling papers in violation of HBI's various trademarks and copyrights for the name and package design of the products. "Defendants' counterfeit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS