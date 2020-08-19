A USPTO Examination Policy Change You May Have Missed

Law360, New York (August 19, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT) -- With little fanfare, the latest Manual of Patent Examining Procedure revision in June inserted a subtle, but potentially significant, change to the first-action final rejection practice that may make the patent examination process more costly for patent applicants, and more profitable for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. What Is the MPEP? U.S. patents are granted only after the USPTO determines that a patent application satisfies all patentability requirements of federal patent laws and complies with regulations promulgated by the USPTO. USPTO staff maintain also a Manual of Patent Examining Procedure, currently spanning thousands of pages, offering interpretation of the statute and...

