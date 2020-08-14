City Must Halt Pot License Policy Accused Of Favoring Locals

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that the city of Portland, Maine, can't enforce a policy that allegedly shows favoritism to locally owned pot businesses, granting a request for a preliminary injunction filed by a cannabis company with ties to industry giant Acreage Holdings. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen granted the injunction request brought by NPG LLC — which does business as Maine dispensary Wellness Connection and is owned by High Street Capital Partners LLC — enjoining the city from enforcing two criteria on its points matrix for doling out 20 dispensary licenses. "It is unlikely that the city will be able...

