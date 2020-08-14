Maine To Start Pot Sales In October After 4 Years Of Delays

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- After four years of regulatory jockeying and delays, Maine officials have set an October date for the start of recreational marijuana sales in the state, they said Friday. Maine's Office of Marijuana Policy said it will award licenses to recreational businesses on Sept. 8, and sales can begin on Oct. 9. The month gap is meant to give licensees the chance to harvest, process and test their products and get them on shelves, the state said. The year looked bleak for businesses waiting to open in Maine, after the office said in April that it was going to have to delay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS