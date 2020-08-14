House Panel Asks DC Judge To Let Trump Tax Case Resume

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge should allow the resumption of a House committee's suit seeking President Donald Trump's tax returns because the D.C. Circuit ruled lawmakers can sue to demand information in aid of their constitutional responsibilities, the panel said Friday. House attorneys for the Ways and Means Committee asked U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden to lift his stay in their suit seeking to enforce a subpoena requesting six years' worth of Trump's individual and business tax returns for various entities. The panel argued that the full D.C. Circuit's ruling in the House's case to compel testimony from former White House Counsel...

